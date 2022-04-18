FNB Protocol Market Cap Tops $77,152.38 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $77,152.38 and $8.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

