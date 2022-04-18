Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $13.63. Foghorn Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,681.58% and a negative return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.