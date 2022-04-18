Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.