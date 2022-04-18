Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.55. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 106,865 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

