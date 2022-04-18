Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 3,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

