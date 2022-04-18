Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $88.69

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $89.57, with a volume of 155321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.91.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

