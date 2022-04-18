Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and $79.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044638 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.40 or 0.07457133 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,694.82 or 0.99942786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.