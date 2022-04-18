Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Update

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FACT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,671. Freedom Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 134,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

