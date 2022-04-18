Friendz Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $214,010.02 and approximately $40,441.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Friendz has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 517,907,106 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

