Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.70

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.70 and last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 29580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.00.

The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.43.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

