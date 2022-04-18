FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $356.52 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to post sales of $356.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,923. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

