Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FUTR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($68.09) target price on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.82) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($55.06).

Future stock opened at GBX 2,438 ($31.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.96. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 2,125.82 ($27.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,571.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,153.60.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 7,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($40.94) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($304,086.97).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

