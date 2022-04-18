Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 16165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.