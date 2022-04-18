GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

ETR:G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.76.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

