GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.07 ($46.82).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is €38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.