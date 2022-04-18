GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.05.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEE Group had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

