General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

