General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $71.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

