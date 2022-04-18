Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS GENN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.15. 25,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Genesis Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
About Genesis Healthcare (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesis Healthcare (GENN)
