Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) by 2,414.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Genetic Technologies worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GENE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,386. Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

Genetic Technologies Ltd. is a molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women’s health. It operates through the USA and Australia geographical segments. The firm’s product BREVAGenplus, is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

