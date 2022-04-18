Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.14. 480,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

