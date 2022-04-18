GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

