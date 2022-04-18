Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.75

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.
ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
