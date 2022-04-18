Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.75

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.75 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

ROCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 85,108 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,594,000 after buying an additional 133,349 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

