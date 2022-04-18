Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 7996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -186.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,262,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $8,107,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,763,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

