Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $189.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $140.21. 1,268,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,831. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.78 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.