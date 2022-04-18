Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 52.3% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the March 15th total of 248,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BOTZ stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.