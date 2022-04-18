GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLYC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

