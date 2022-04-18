Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

GFI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,205,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,090,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

