Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.11. 141,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,552,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.28%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 166,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.