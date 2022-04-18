Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.12. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 1,877 shares changing hands.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $686.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

