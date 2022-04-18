Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Up 3.5%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.78. 125,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,950,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.