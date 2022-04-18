Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,984 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.18% of Graphic Packaging worth $131,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,860,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 85,374 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,831,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,143,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,369,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 288,752 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,694,000 after purchasing an additional 605,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,473,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.91. 21,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,712. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

