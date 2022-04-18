Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

GLSI stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $238,581. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

