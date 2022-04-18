Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Grin has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,732.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.20 or 0.07485937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00274531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.69 or 0.00824146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00089724 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00647223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00383981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.