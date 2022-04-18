Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

SUPV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SUPV opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 158,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

