GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Financial Contrast

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 19.22% -22.63% -10.13% Datasea -79.04% -233.06% -101.79%

23.1% of GSE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GSE Systems and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and Datasea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.64 $10.61 million $0.51 3.29 Datasea $170,000.00 453.51 -$4.65 million ($0.35) -9.09

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GSE Systems beats Datasea on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan Limited to provide process simulation solutions for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

