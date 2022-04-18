Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 452,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

