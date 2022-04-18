Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 2,898,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.