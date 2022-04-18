HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $259.91. The company had a trading volume of 895,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,335. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.20 and a 1 year high of $272.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day moving average is $248.59. The company has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

