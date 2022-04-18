HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Gap Down to $58.91

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.91, but opened at $56.51. HDFC Bank shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 18,482 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (NYSE:HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.