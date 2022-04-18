Head to Head Comparison: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) versus Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Newell Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40%

This table compares American Rebel and Newell Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newell Brands $10.59 billion 0.89 $572.00 million $1.33 16.98

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Newell Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and Newell Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67

Newell Brands has a consensus target price of $28.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.11%. Given Newell Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newell Brands is more favorable than American Rebel.

Summary

Newell Brands beats American Rebel on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rebel Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Newell Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands. The Home Appliances segment offers kitchen appliances under the Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands. The Home Solutions segment provides food and home storage; fresh preserving; vacuum sealing; and gourmet cookware, bakeware, cutlery, and home fragrance products under the Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Sistema, WoodWick, and Yankee Candle brands. The Learning and Development segment offers writing instruments, including markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; labeling solutions; and baby gear and infant care products under the Aprica, Baby Jogger, Graco, NUK, Tigex, Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Graco, Mr. Sketch, NUK, Paper Mate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman, and X-Acto brands. The Outdoor and Recreation segment provides outdoor and outdoor-related products under the Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio, and Marmot brands. It serves warehouse clubs, department and drug/grocery stores, mass merchants, home centers, office superstores and supply stores, contract stationers, and distributors, e-commerce, sporting goods, specialty, and travel retailers. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

