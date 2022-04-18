Head-To-Head Comparison: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GoodRx and NantHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 10.00 -$25.25 million ($0.07) -265.68 NantHealth $62.65 million 1.37 -$58.26 million ($0.50) -1.49

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03% NantHealth -92.99% N/A -22.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 11 0 2.56 NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $30.22, suggesting a potential upside of 62.49%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than NantHealth.

Summary

GoodRx beats NantHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions. The company also provides NaviNet, a suite of SaaS-based solution enabling payers and providers to streamline communication and consolidate information; NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform for communication between health plans and providers; NaviNet AllPayer that provides eligibility, benefit, and claim status information to provider offices for commercial and government plans and CMS for Medicare beneficiaries through the NaviNet portal; and OpenNMS is an open-source network monitoring solution for enterprise-grade networks. In addition, it offers Quadris, a data solution that includes multi-data analysis, reporting, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

