Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 220,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Healthcare Services Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,909. Healthcare Services Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

