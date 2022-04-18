Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,125. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,294,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

