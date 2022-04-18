Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.68 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $198.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $803.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $789.30 million to $819.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $836.90 million, with estimates ranging from $790.80 million to $870.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 3,041,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,381. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

