Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.35. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 111,663 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 364.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,796,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,846 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,590,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.