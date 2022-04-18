Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,904,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,971,043. The company has a market cap of $374.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

