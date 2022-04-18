Hendershot Investments Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,302,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,396,254. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

