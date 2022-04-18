Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.29. 3,673,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,966. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.14.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

