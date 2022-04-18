Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,568. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.