HEROcoin (PLAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $15,272.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

